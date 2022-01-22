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Alkaline Hydrolysis - The Liquefication of Dead People for Fertilizer
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220 views • January 22, 2022
The Dead Bodies of Humans is Liquefied with Lye.
It is poured down the sewer to mix with the communities excrement.
This Bio-Sludge is then collected from municipal water treatment plants and used as fertilizer on Factory Farms.
Now 20 US states liquefy vaccine-murdered people and spread their flesh goo on food crops as “fertilizer”
Also see Mike's video here: https://www.biosludge.news/2021-05-17-20-us-states-liquefy-vaccine-murdered-people-and-spread-their-flesh-goo-on-food-crops.html
It is poured down the sewer to mix with the communities excrement.
This Bio-Sludge is then collected from municipal water treatment plants and used as fertilizer on Factory Farms.
Now 20 US states liquefy vaccine-murdered people and spread their flesh goo on food crops as “fertilizer”
Also see Mike's video here: https://www.biosludge.news/2021-05-17-20-us-states-liquefy-vaccine-murdered-people-and-spread-their-flesh-goo-on-food-crops.html
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