BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Plandemic II: Indoctornation - agosto 2020 - Sub Ita
IsabelSoul
IsabelSoul
14 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • October 09, 2020
Mikki Willis dedica I primi minuti di intervista nuovamente alla Dott.ssa Judy Mikovits per darle la possibilità di rispondere alle numerose affermazioni diffamatorie e alla grave azione di censura che sono seguite alla pubblicazione di "Plandemic I".
Nella seconda parte del film documentario grazie al Dr. David E. Martin e al suo meticoloso lavoro, seguendo la "traccia dei soldi" lunga tre decenni che si nasconde dietro le case farmaceutiche e il sistema educativo dell'ambito medico, scopriremo direttamente chi siano i protagonisti chiave che si nascondono dietro la pandemia COVID 19.
Plandemic II collega i punti tra tutte le forme di media, l'industria medica, la politica e l'industria finanziaria per smascherare i principali conflitti di interessi con i decisori che stanno attualmente gestendo questa crisi.

Fonte video originale, sito internet: https://plandemicseries.com/

Mikki Willis dedicates the first few minutes of the interview again to Dr. Judy Mikovits to give her a chance to respond to the numerous defamatory statements and severe censorship that followed the release of "Plandemic I".
In the second part of the documentary film, thanks to Dr. David E. Martin and his meticulous work, following the three decades long "money trail" that hides behind the pharmaceutical companies and the medical education system, we will discover directly who they are the key players hiding behind the COVID 19 pandemic.
Plandemic II connects the dots between all forms of media, the medical industry, politics and the financial industry to unmask the major conflicts of interest with decision makers who are currently managing this crisis.

Original video source, website: https://plandemicseries.com/
Keywords
microsoftbill gatesmikovitssaluterockfellerbrevetticovid 19plandemicdavid e martinbig farmasistema sanitario
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Informed Consent ALERT: Children&#8217;s hospital vaccinates unconscious children

Informed Consent ALERT: Children’s hospital vaccinates unconscious children

Willow Tohi
Florida Mayor Arrested on Felony Charges Over Alleged $50,000 COVID-19 Relief Fund Misuse

Florida Mayor Arrested on Felony Charges Over Alleged $50,000 COVID-19 Relief Fund Misuse

Morgan S. Verity
New Paper Describes Potential Pathways for mRNA Vaccine Materials to Spread Between People

New Paper Describes Potential Pathways for mRNA Vaccine Materials to Spread Between People

Morgan S. Verity
Titanium Dioxide: Uses, Safety Concerns and Regulatory Status

Titanium Dioxide: Uses, Safety Concerns and Regulatory Status

Zoey Sky
Sourdough Fermentation May Affect Digestion, Blood Sugar, and Gut Health, Research Indicates

Sourdough Fermentation May Affect Digestion, Blood Sugar, and Gut Health, Research Indicates

Coco Somers
Peppermint: A garden’s gift for clear thinking

Peppermint: A garden’s gift for clear thinking

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy