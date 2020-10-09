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Plandemic II: Indoctornation - agosto 2020 - Sub Ita
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34 views • October 09, 2020
Mikki Willis dedica I primi minuti di intervista nuovamente alla Dott.ssa Judy Mikovits per darle la possibilità di rispondere alle numerose affermazioni diffamatorie e alla grave azione di censura che sono seguite alla pubblicazione di "Plandemic I".
Nella seconda parte del film documentario grazie al Dr. David E. Martin e al suo meticoloso lavoro, seguendo la "traccia dei soldi" lunga tre decenni che si nasconde dietro le case farmaceutiche e il sistema educativo dell'ambito medico, scopriremo direttamente chi siano i protagonisti chiave che si nascondono dietro la pandemia COVID 19.
Plandemic II collega i punti tra tutte le forme di media, l'industria medica, la politica e l'industria finanziaria per smascherare i principali conflitti di interessi con i decisori che stanno attualmente gestendo questa crisi.
Fonte video originale, sito internet: https://plandemicseries.com/
Mikki Willis dedicates the first few minutes of the interview again to Dr. Judy Mikovits to give her a chance to respond to the numerous defamatory statements and severe censorship that followed the release of "Plandemic I".
In the second part of the documentary film, thanks to Dr. David E. Martin and his meticulous work, following the three decades long "money trail" that hides behind the pharmaceutical companies and the medical education system, we will discover directly who they are the key players hiding behind the COVID 19 pandemic.
Plandemic II connects the dots between all forms of media, the medical industry, politics and the financial industry to unmask the major conflicts of interest with decision makers who are currently managing this crisis.
Original video source, website: https://plandemicseries.com/
Nella seconda parte del film documentario grazie al Dr. David E. Martin e al suo meticoloso lavoro, seguendo la "traccia dei soldi" lunga tre decenni che si nasconde dietro le case farmaceutiche e il sistema educativo dell'ambito medico, scopriremo direttamente chi siano i protagonisti chiave che si nascondono dietro la pandemia COVID 19.
Plandemic II collega i punti tra tutte le forme di media, l'industria medica, la politica e l'industria finanziaria per smascherare i principali conflitti di interessi con i decisori che stanno attualmente gestendo questa crisi.
Fonte video originale, sito internet: https://plandemicseries.com/
Mikki Willis dedicates the first few minutes of the interview again to Dr. Judy Mikovits to give her a chance to respond to the numerous defamatory statements and severe censorship that followed the release of "Plandemic I".
In the second part of the documentary film, thanks to Dr. David E. Martin and his meticulous work, following the three decades long "money trail" that hides behind the pharmaceutical companies and the medical education system, we will discover directly who they are the key players hiding behind the COVID 19 pandemic.
Plandemic II connects the dots between all forms of media, the medical industry, politics and the financial industry to unmask the major conflicts of interest with decision makers who are currently managing this crisis.
Original video source, website: https://plandemicseries.com/
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