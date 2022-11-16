Prophecy Conforms To Rules Just Like Mathematics – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (11 of 26)

I early on concluded that Bible prophecy had to follow a set of rules or else it's a nose of wax that can be manipulated to conform to what someone wants it to be. Obviously this can’t be true or else prophecy is a matter of somebody's interpretation and personal taste.

I studied the history of prophetic interpretation going back to Wycliffe in the 14th century, and even going back to Augustine in the 5th century AD, and I discovered that all of these men end up reading the prophecies and then looking around in their reality and writing how all the prophecies fit together in their current reality. But what happens as realities change through the centuries, is different interpretations begin to occur and become embraced.

