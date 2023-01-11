SHOW NO. 92 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 1 (Oct 19th, 2022)

In this episode, Attorney Larry Becraft, with help from Legal Researcher Shawn O’Connor, provides an in-depth explanation of the genesis of the federal income tax all the way back to 1913 when the first modern income tax act was passed into law – and we have illustrations right on the screen for your educational benefit!
