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https://gnews.org/articles/498377
Summary：The upcoming midterm elections. Put all these on me and tried to make me the scapegoat and make the Whistleblower Movement take the blame without the comprehensive plan by the Communist Party together with the American traitors and the pro-communist crooks, it is impossible.