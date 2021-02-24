THE REBELUTION HAS BEGUN - REBEL and BE part of the WORLD WIDE REVOLUTION.



This is a message from the HIGHER REALMS - WW3 BEGINS TODAY All Treasonous Governments on NOTICE TOGETHER WE RISE & Bring the ESTABLISHMENT DOWN.

I had extensive downloads and shown future TIMELINES last night.

We will BAND together and create sweeping changes across the world in different sectors bringing about the FALL of the ESTABLISHMENT, GOVERNMENTS, MEDIA, EDUCATION, LAW, MEDICINE, FOOD.

There will be groups that collectively, using technology and our understanding of the AGENDA will SEIZE back control and put the POWER BACK in the HANDS of the PEOPLE.



ALL TREASONOUS GOVERNMENTS ARE ON NOTICE BY WE THE PEOPLE OF PLANET EARTH.



POWER TO THE PEOPLE.



We WILL WIN THROUGH OUR LIGHT, LOVE, TECHNOLOGY AND WISDOM.



IT STARTS TODAY!