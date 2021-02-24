© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WW3 BEGINS TODAY All Treasonous Governments on NOTICE TOGETHER WE RISE & Bring the ESTABLISHMENT
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
271 views • February 24, 2021
THE REBELUTION HAS BEGUN - REBEL and BE part of the WORLD WIDE REVOLUTION.
This is a message from the HIGHER REALMS - WW3 BEGINS TODAY All Treasonous Governments on NOTICE TOGETHER WE RISE & Bring the ESTABLISHMENT DOWN.
I had extensive downloads and shown future TIMELINES last night.
We will BAND together and create sweeping changes across the world in different sectors bringing about the FALL of the ESTABLISHMENT, GOVERNMENTS, MEDIA, EDUCATION, LAW, MEDICINE, FOOD.
There will be groups that collectively, using technology and our understanding of the AGENDA will SEIZE back control and put the POWER BACK in the HANDS of the PEOPLE.
ALL TREASONOUS GOVERNMENTS ARE ON NOTICE BY WE THE PEOPLE OF PLANET EARTH.
POWER TO THE PEOPLE.
We WILL WIN THROUGH OUR LIGHT, LOVE, TECHNOLOGY AND WISDOM.
IT STARTS TODAY!
This is a message from the HIGHER REALMS - WW3 BEGINS TODAY All Treasonous Governments on NOTICE TOGETHER WE RISE & Bring the ESTABLISHMENT DOWN.
I had extensive downloads and shown future TIMELINES last night.
We will BAND together and create sweeping changes across the world in different sectors bringing about the FALL of the ESTABLISHMENT, GOVERNMENTS, MEDIA, EDUCATION, LAW, MEDICINE, FOOD.
There will be groups that collectively, using technology and our understanding of the AGENDA will SEIZE back control and put the POWER BACK in the HANDS of the PEOPLE.
ALL TREASONOUS GOVERNMENTS ARE ON NOTICE BY WE THE PEOPLE OF PLANET EARTH.
POWER TO THE PEOPLE.
We WILL WIN THROUGH OUR LIGHT, LOVE, TECHNOLOGY AND WISDOM.
IT STARTS TODAY!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.