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Maui To Become Globalist Smart City Wealthy Property Owners Somehow Spared From Vicious Maui Fires
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1142 views • August 21, 2023

Stew Peters Show


August 21, 2023


More and more Maui residents are asking questions as to why wealthy property owners’ homes were spared from the deadly fires.

Leonard Junya Nakoa is here to talk about the deadly Maui fires and what's really going on behind the scenes.

Government officials are refusing to release official death toll numbers.

Many of the dead are expected to be young children.

We may be dealing with a 9-11 style tragedy with massive casualties.

In spite of all of this, local communities have come together to support people in their time of need.

The government is making it difficult for people who are organizing emergency aid.

The Coast Guard is inexplicably blocking boats from getting supplies to those in need.

One theory that is gaining traction is that this was done intentionally as a way to get property owners to sell their land.

Greedy developers have wanted the land inside the town of Lahaina for years.

However, the property owners have refused to sell.

Residents of Lahaina have not been permitted to use water to maintain their properties.

Rich homeowners were allowed to use all the water they wanted.

This made for dryer conditions in poorer communities.

The powers that be are trying to displace the residents to build globalist smart cities and if the succeed in Maui they will move on to other parts of the country.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3a6kdm-maui-to-become-globalist-smart-city-wealthy-property-owners-somehow-spared-.html

Keywords
hawaiismart citiesmauisupporttragedyfirescoast guardbehind the sceneslahainastew petersyoung childrenlocal communitiesmassive casualtiesemergency aidleonard junya nakoawealthy properties intactdeath toll numbersgovernment refusing to release informationblocking boatsproperty ownerssell landgreedy developerswater not allowed for residentsrich homeowners can use water
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