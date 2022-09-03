The 10th Century CE Catastrophe A New Chronology - Professor Gunnar Heinsohn

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Did we screw up the entire timeline? Was history reconstructed in the 10th century CE after a massive catastrophe caused the dark ages? In this live stream, Professor Gunnar Heinsohn joins us to discuss why he thinks Jesus and Paul lived in the 8th century CE. Sean Andrews will be joining me in this stream to co-host this discussion with his own questions for Professor Heinsohn.

All information below is from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gunnar_...

Gunnar Heinsohn is a German author, sociologist and economist and professor emeritus at the University of Bremen. In 1984 he received a Lehrstuhl, a tenured chair in social pedagogy at the University of Bremen.

Heinsohn has published on a wide array of topics, starting from economics, demography and its relationship with security policy and genocide, and revisionist chronology theories in the tradition of Immanuel Velikovsky.

Heinsohn was born on November 21, 1943, in Gotenhafen (Gdynia, Poland) to Roswitha Heinsohn, née Maurer and the late Kriegsmarine Kapitänleutnant Heinrich Heinsohn, last serving on U-438. At the end of the War, Heinsohn and his family fled from Gotenhafen to western Germany where he grew up in Brodau (part of Schashagen) and Pützchen (close to Bonn). He attended school in Oberkassel, Bonn and Sankt Peter-Böhl, where he received his Abitur in 1964. He studied from 1964 at Free University Berlin. He graduated 1971 in sociology and gained a 1974 summa cum laude doctorate in social sciences, Heinsohn received a second doctorate in economics in 1982. In 1984, Heinsohn became Professor at the University of Bremen. He founded the Raphael-Lemkin-Institut für Xenophobie- und Genozidforschung, a center for comparative research in genocide and xenophoby. The center was dissolved after Heinsohn went in retreat. Heinsohn has taught at the Management Zentrum St. Gallen, at Hochschule Luzern and in demographic studies at the Bundesakademie für Sicherheitspolitik in Berlin and at NATO Defense College in Rome. He has written various books and articles, been a regular in various media and talk shows and published entries at the Achse des Guten weblog[4] and Schweizer Monat.

