He can't keep getting away with it.

Please support my sponsor! Grab Atlas VPN for $1.99/month with my 82% off discount before the deal expires: https://get.atlasvpn.com/Watson
INTRO MUSIC: Sagittarius V - Lucidator: http://sagittariusvmusic.bandcamp.com
NEW PODCAST: https://www.rokfin.com/PrisonPlanet
DONATE: https://www.subscribestar.com/paul-jo...
LOCALS (Exclusive content!): https://pauljosephwatson.locals.com/s...
NEW MERCH: https://www.pjwshop.com/
CASH APP: https://cash.app/£helppjw
BITCOIN WALLET: 3EMQG9EhPkoFbX5F19RTGZs8rPqGYm2mp9
BITCOIN CASH WALLET: qrxhqz9ka423v68qwc7nyqc88q3mx9ea5gcpz88a0l
LITECOIN WALLET: MSs2rWgM571WM3zUnL255gccoQAdz9L6CG
ETHEREUM WALLET: 0x21221F5da5e70F46Bbfa755f89e312daDa51f115
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@PaulJosephWatson:5
Anything Goes: https://www.youtube.com/AnythingGoesC...
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/PJW/posts
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/pauljosephwa...
Telegram: https://t.me/pjwnews
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet
Minds: https://www.minds.com/PaulJosephWatson
Gab: https://gab.com/PrisonPlanet
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realpjw
Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@RealPJW
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.