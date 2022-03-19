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Devolution Addendum Series Part 1 - Where Is Trump, by Patel Patriot, 12 Aug 2021
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11 views • March 19, 2022
𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐦 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 1 - 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭, 12 𝐀𝐮𝐠 2021
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-addendum-series-part-1
Patrick begins reading right away.
"Trump knew long before he announced his run for office that winning the 2016 Presidency was a monumental task. He wasn’t going up against just one opponent from the opposite political party. He was going up against the entire political establishment. His victory in 2016 embarrassed them."
"This embarrassment fueled them to do anything and everything they could to remove Trump from office. Trump’s Presidency was a threat to the political establishment’s very own existence. He was an outsider who didn’t play by the rules."
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-addendum-series-part-1
Patrick begins reading right away.
"Trump knew long before he announced his run for office that winning the 2016 Presidency was a monumental task. He wasn’t going up against just one opponent from the opposite political party. He was going up against the entire political establishment. His victory in 2016 embarrassed them."
"This embarrassment fueled them to do anything and everything they could to remove Trump from office. Trump’s Presidency was a threat to the political establishment’s very own existence. He was an outsider who didn’t play by the rules."
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