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Mihin nykyajan uskonsuuntaan apostoli Paavali liittyisi?
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698 views • August 18, 2020
Mitä Raamattu, Jumalan sana opettaa seurakunnasta? Tässä puheessa käydään läpi sitä, mitä Raamattu opettaa seurakunnasta. Raamatussa on myös ennallistamisen sanoma seurakunnalle ennen Herran Jeesuksen toista tulemusta. Puheessa tuodaan esille myös Raamatun sanan totuuden kautta sitä, miten apostoli Paavali suhtautuisi tähän nykyajan uskonsuuntien ja eri ryhmien hajaannukseen.
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