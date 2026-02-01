The Safety Mandate | Digital ID

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The year is 2030, the safety mandate was introduced after the wars and the economic reset. Every citizen had to have a Mandatory Digital ID and were monitored 24 hours a day under the “One” corporation. Remember, safety before logic..
This is the beginning to a new series.
