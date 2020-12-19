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11132020 Video Clips Mask Mandate Bylaw Community and Public Services Edmonton Canada
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65 views • December 19, 2020
11132020 Video Clips Mask Mandate Bylaw Community and Public Services Committee CANADA (clips where people give overwhelming decent to extending the mask mandate to May 31, 2021)
3h37m - 3h42m (grey phone icon center screen)
Canadian doctor Dr. Roger Hodkinson blasts corona hysteria:
‘Greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public’
'There is utterly unfounded public hysteria driven by the media and politicians,' said Dr. Roger Hodkinson, explaining, 'Masks are utterly useless. There is no evidence base for their effectiveness whatsoever. Paper masks and fabric masks are simply virtue-signaling.'
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source :
https://youtu.be/K1W0FHuR-Rc
Community and Public Services Committee 11/13/2020
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/canadian-doctor-blasts-corona-hysteria-greatest-hoax-ever-perpetuated-on-an-unsuspecting-public
3h37m - 3h42m (grey phone icon center screen)
Canadian doctor Dr. Roger Hodkinson blasts corona hysteria:
‘Greatest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspecting public’
'There is utterly unfounded public hysteria driven by the media and politicians,' said Dr. Roger Hodkinson, explaining, 'Masks are utterly useless. There is no evidence base for their effectiveness whatsoever. Paper masks and fabric masks are simply virtue-signaling.'
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source :
https://youtu.be/K1W0FHuR-Rc
Community and Public Services Committee 11/13/2020
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/canadian-doctor-blasts-corona-hysteria-greatest-hoax-ever-perpetuated-on-an-unsuspecting-public
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