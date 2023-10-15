The War against the Western World and the White Race

White Genocide
If you are unaware of the Evil in this world, it will kill you!
All of you who are claiming that Israel is "justified" in committing
Genocide against #Palestine... Just beware, YOU are a target as well
Gently pull your head from your a** and WAKE UP!
The killing started years ago!
There is nothing quite like seeing people who will assist in their enemy
in their own destruction, and the destruction of their entire race and culture
Hosea 4:6 My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.
Isaiah 5:13 Therefore my people are gone into captivity, because they have no knowledge: and their honourable men are famished, and their multitude dried up with thirst.
This is a short clip from "THE ARCHITECT - PART ONE" by DomDocuments. I highly recommend that you watch and share it!
https://odysee.com/@Domerilo:0/THE-ARCHITECT-PART-ONE:5?r=8AKVgYMRczZFTsAcGVdEXboRFLr473YX&c
