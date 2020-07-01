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YOUTUBE LINKEDIN CENSOR AND LABEL THIS GEORGE FLOYD LAST MOMENTS VIDEO CONSPIRACY THEORY
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31 views • July 01, 2020
"I'm known as the 'Nostradamus of the Art World' because my paintings foreshadow events but It's not that I can see the future, it's that as an artist, I've met the people who forge our future." - Victor-Hugo Vaca II
Public Trust Plummets As Fake News Media Spreads Misinformation and Lies While Ignoring Prescient Eyewitness Observations from New York Born Hispanic-American Artist Who Lived Through The Chinese Coronavirus Pandemic Outbreak In China. Now stuck in the former Soviet Union as an American Refugee due to the Chinese Coronavirus shutting down all international flights the Nostradamus of the Art World, Maverick Artist Victor-Hugo, shares modern art gonzo journalism with global citizens.
Public Trust Plummets As Fake News Media Spreads Misinformation and Lies While Ignoring Prescient Eyewitness Observations from New York Born Hispanic-American Artist Who Lived Through The Chinese Coronavirus Pandemic Outbreak In China. Now stuck in the former Soviet Union as an American Refugee due to the Chinese Coronavirus shutting down all international flights the Nostradamus of the Art World, Maverick Artist Victor-Hugo, shares modern art gonzo journalism with global citizens.
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