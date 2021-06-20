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TAKING BIDS FOR MASS BODY STORAGE (EXCESS DEATHS) UK GOVT PLANS FOR MASS DEATH EVENT/AFTER "VACCINE"
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70 views • June 20, 2021
Contract to end in 2025 for extra body storage. 2025 end of contract. How convenient. I hate these murdering bastards. They are expecting a great many to die soon.
Source: Unknown because the channel that posted this did cite anything and provided no links or information. I do know you can find part of this at: Sarahwestall.com
Source: Unknown because the channel that posted this did cite anything and provided no links or information. I do know you can find part of this at: Sarahwestall.com
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