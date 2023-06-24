[Jan 27, 2016] TFR - 61 - Revolutionary Radio with Gary Wayne: The Genesis 6 Conspiracy Part 1

This show was originally recorded on January 27, 2016. In this episode, I spoke with author Gary Wayne about his book, The Genesis 6 Conspiracy: How Secret Societies and the Descendants of Giants Plan to Enslave Mankind. We covered a wide range of subjects, primarily dealing with the pre and immediate post-Flood world. This is clearly part 1 in what will likely be a series of interviews with Gary. Good stuff!





https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com





https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





website: http://www.genesis6conspiracy.com