Joe Oltmann Untamed | Brian Berntson | Rigged Elections, IRS Shockers & Reclaim America | 12.18.25

Dive into the unrelenting fire of Joe Oltmann Untamed, where Joe exposes the fraudulent election system that threatens every American vote from city councils to the federal level and warns that surrendering now would slit the throat of the people. Joe fires back at claims the 2026 midterms are already locked, declaring the machines can't be fixed and the entire rigged apparatus must be torn down. Meanwhile, President Trump delivers wins for Americans: massive housing market reforms to slash mortgage costs and a "Warrior Dividend" sending $1,776 checks to every military member before Christmas. Dan Bongino announces his exit from the FBI in January, sharing his raw sacrifice, while Hollywood pushes a George Floyd biopic titled "Daddy Changed the World" a trailer that leaves Joe speechless at the propaganda machine.

Retired IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent Brian L. Berntson joins Joe to rip open America's tax slavery. With 22 years hunting money launderers and pioneering global task forces, Brian dissects the massive Somali fraud draining hundreds of millions from child nutrition programs, NGO shields hiding kickbacks, and suspicious ActBlue smurfing patterns flooding Democrat coffers. He lays bare how Americans surrender over half their earnings to a 75,000-page tax code rigged for elites while the IRS arms up to target everyday citizens—not the real cheats.

Joe confronts the toxic "White Man Bad" narrative. A shocking Rasmussen poll reveals 31% of Americans disagree or aren't sure it's "OK to be white," while data shows white men disproportionately fund entitlements. Clips expose ungrateful immigrants mocking taxpayers, Portland liberals in googly-eye vests shielding illegals from ICE, heated confrontations with mayors blocking deportations, and activists swarming agents. Joe declares: the white man gave everything, welcomed all, and paid the bill—now it's time to reclaim America for Americans first. This is Joe Oltmann Untamed: raw truth, righteous anger, and the battle cry to take our country back. Tune in and fight!





