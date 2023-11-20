Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Snowden: They Are Watching You
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
191 Subscribers
124 views
Published 14 hours ago

Political Dissident Edward Snowden talks about Democracy in an interview by Col. Lawrence Wilkerson of William & Mary. Taped live on 4/18/2017 at William & Mary. Special thanks to the William & Mary Media Council.


CITIZENFOUR (2014) Full Documentary About NSA Whistleblower Edward Snowden -- The End of Privacy Is Here

https://rumble.com/v3waadg-citizen-four-2014-full-documentary-about-nsa-whistleblower-edward-snowden-t.html 



Keywords
edward snowdenthey are watching youin an interview by col lawrence wilkerson

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket