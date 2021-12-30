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666 Doses?*Who Owns M^O^D^E^R^N^A V&X?*DAR^PA Funded*Conflict of interest?*N^I^H & G^O^V*
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
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https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/netherlands-announces-plan-dole-out-6-vaccine-doses
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/twitter-suspends-mrna-inventor-dr-robert-malone
https://nanotechnology.news/2020-10-12-darpa-funded-implantable-biochip-deploy-moderna-vaccine.html#
https://www.axios.com/moderna-nih-coronavirus-vaccine-ownership-agreements-22051c42-2dee-4b19-938d-099afd71f6a0.html
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/moderna-covid-vaccine-patent-dispute-national-institutes-health/
https://rightsfreedoms.wordpress.com/2021/09/09/conflict-of-interest-faucis-wife-runs-bioethics-department-at-nih/
https://heavy.com/news/2020/03/christine-grady-anthony-fauci-wife/
https://www.ibtimes.sg/who-kuachua-brillion-xiong-heavily-armed-california-man-heads-white-house-assassinate-biden-62014
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