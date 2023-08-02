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"GENETICALLY TRANSFORMED FOREVER" – THE DIRE CANCER RISKS OF FOREIGN GENES
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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186 views • August 02, 2023

"Genetically Transformed Forever" – The Dire Cancer Risks of Foreign Genes

May 20, 2023

Professor Sucharit Bhakdi

The Great Professor Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi Weighs In on Reverse Transcription and DNA Plasmids + "Why We Must Unite Behind Professor Bhakdi

"Sucharit explains in relatively lay language how persistent production of SP can be caused from reverse transcription, as well as ongoing production of bacterial proteins from the plasmids used in manufacturing of the 'vaccine', and the pathogenesis of turbo cancers."

"Bottom line: all the billions of the vaxxed may have been genetically modified forever as well as all their future progeny. "May have" means that an independent hyper-urgent investigation must be undertaken... This is extraordinarily worrying." ~Dr. Roger Hodkinson.

Here is Professor Bhakdi's most recent warning to the world, an update on the WEF-infested German Attorney General's office trying imprison him for risking his life to warn us.

"The integration of any foreign gene into your chromosome can cause cancer immediately," warned microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi.

"[It] can cause all sorts of inflammation and moreover will cause this gene to be transmitted to your offspring," he explained.

"This is not a hate speech. This is a speech to make everyone wake up and see the dangers that they are facing because the WHO and the CDC and the FDA and all these guys up there are planning to introduce RNA vaccines worldwide."

Professor Sucharit Bhakdi is charged with "incitement" and "trivialization of the Holocaust" for statements he made comparing the C19 vaccination program to 1930s/40s Germany. His hearing is scheduled for 23 May in Plön, Germany.

More details here: https://doctors4covidethics.org/dr-bhakdis-legal-case/

Hear more of Dr. Bhakdi's warning to the world on #CHDTV:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/dr-sucharit-bhakdis-warning-to-the-world/

https://drtrozzi.org/2023/05/20/genetically-transformed-forever-prof-sucharit-bhakdi/

Original: https://rumble.com/v2oijr9-genetically-transformed-forever-the-dire-cancer-risks-of-foreign-genes-dr.-.html

Keywords
cancer risksgenetic engineeringreverse transcriptiondna plasmidsbacterial proteinspathogenesis of turbo cancersforeign genes
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