Venezuela, Cuba, Iran & Prophecy 01/16/2026

Today we learn that the U.S. Strike on Iran was called off at the very last minute. We also see that Cuba’s economy and stability are shaken by the Venezuela Crisis. Today Pastor Stan also shares with us what the goal is of a prophecy given. So with all the news in light of Bible Prophecy, what will happen if Iran, Cuba and Venezuela were to fall?

