Anti-Wrestling - Below The Waist Part 2

The second half now of Anti-Wrestling - Below Waist by Allen J. Sachetti gives you part 2 of this in depth material that stops Wrestlers from taking you down even when they are in deep at the point of contact and driving into you. Whether you are competing in MMA or Submission Grappling this is not knowledge you want to be without.
