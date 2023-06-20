Create New Account
Fetterman & Biden... A Collapsed Bridge | Jesse Watters
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago |
Biden was supposed to be a one-term deal: a bridge to the next generation. But that bridge has blown up so he’s rolling the dice and running again.


Primetime did an investigation into the so-called Biden campaign and we found out there’s no campaign.


No headquarters, no finance department, and barely any staff. And you’re being lied to about it. But the country doesn’t care because being lied to feels better.


source:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1670949001548509184

Keywords
jesse wattersjoe bidenjohn fettermancrowd pleaser

