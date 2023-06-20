Fetterman & Biden... A Collapsed Bridge | Jesse Watters

Biden was supposed to be a one-term deal: a bridge to the next generation. But that bridge has blown up so he’s rolling the dice and running again.
Primetime did an investigation into the so-called Biden campaign and we found out there’s no campaign.
No headquarters, no finance department, and barely any staff. And you’re being lied to about it. But the country doesn’t care because being lied to feels better.
source:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1670949001548509184
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.