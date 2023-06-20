Fetterman & Biden... A Collapsed Bridge | Jesse Watters

Biden was supposed to be a one-term deal: a bridge to the next generation. But that bridge has blown up so he’s rolling the dice and running again.





Primetime did an investigation into the so-called Biden campaign and we found out there’s no campaign.





No headquarters, no finance department, and barely any staff. And you’re being lied to about it. But the country doesn’t care because being lied to feels better.





source:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1670949001548509184