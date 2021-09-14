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Evergrande debt CRISIS admission sparks HQ protester siege
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50 views • September 14, 2021
The Shenzhen HQ of Property giants China Evergrande was swarmed by angry protesters after the group admitted a fire sale of assets and properties can’t keep up with their swelling $300bn debt.
60 furious investors reportedly surged into the lobby to be told that some might have to wait at least two years to be repaid, as a chain of 60 security guards held back more people on the street outside,
Evergrande lay part of the blame for the overall group’s share prices dropping 12% on Tuesday on negative media coverage and denied reports that a major restructuring was looming
60 furious investors reportedly surged into the lobby to be told that some might have to wait at least two years to be repaid, as a chain of 60 security guards held back more people on the street outside,
Evergrande lay part of the blame for the overall group’s share prices dropping 12% on Tuesday on negative media coverage and denied reports that a major restructuring was looming
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