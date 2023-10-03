Create New Account
Mass Vaccination and the MURDER of our CHILDREN - Part 5
The Prisoner
225 views
Published 13 hours ago

Following the inexplicable " vaccination" of our children with the experimental covid vaccine, the powers that be are now trying to distance themselves in their roles of coercing and mandating these failed toxic products. Why? Because they know kids all across the globe ar dying from these poisonous shots.

Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984

childrenmurderpart 5mass vaccination

