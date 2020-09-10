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If you don't drain the swamp, the swamp drains you.
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39 views • September 10, 2020
If you don't drain the swamp, the swamp drains you. Charles Ortel joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss special prosecutor Robert Mueller, James Comey, Lois Leaner, the Clinton Foundation and other assorted swamp monsters. Charles Ortel is an investor and writer who graduated from Horace Mann School, Yale College and Harvard Business School. Mr. Ortel has been one of the leading voices in exposing the corruptions of the Clinton Foundation. For more from Charles Ortel, please go to: http://charlesortel.com
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Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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