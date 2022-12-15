Gorilla Mind Sigma Test Booster vs Hi-Tech Testosterone 21 | Battle of the Fadogia+ Tongkat Supps

Two of the hottest ingredients of the year behind Turkesterone are Fadogia Agrestis and Tongkat Ali. We're beginning to see more test boosting and muscle building supplements hitting the market featuring this ingredient combo. In today's video we compare More Plates More Date's Sigma Test Booster to Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Testosterone 21, both of which feature Fadogia Agrestis, Tongkat Ali and Ashwagandha, among other ingredients. Which will come out on top?
