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Neither Macron nor Le Pen'- Mass rally in Paris decry both candidates ahead of 2nd round
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151 views • April 17, 2022
open your eyes,
they can see they have been given a choice ¨2 sides of the same coin" is only the illusion of choice!
'Neither Macron nor Le Pen'- Mass rally in Paris decry both candidates ahead of 2nd round
Hundreds walked through the streets of Paris on Saturday to denounce both presidential candidates Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen ahead of the second round of the presidential election.
they can see they have been given a choice ¨2 sides of the same coin" is only the illusion of choice!
'Neither Macron nor Le Pen'- Mass rally in Paris decry both candidates ahead of 2nd round
Hundreds walked through the streets of Paris on Saturday to denounce both presidential candidates Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen ahead of the second round of the presidential election.
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