The Right Dissident
September 21, 2022
TONIGHT we watch the new documentary shortage, then we get into the news of the day. Will Putin send us to WWIII or is that just what the mainstream wants us to believe!?! We also discuss Alex Jones and his upcoming trials!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1kzvqh-alex-jones-fights-back-putin-threatens-all-out-war.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.