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The Right Dissident
September 21, 2022
TONIGHT we watch the new documentary shortage, then we get into the news of the day. Will Putin send us to WWIII or is that just what the mainstream wants us to believe!?! We also discuss Alex Jones and his upcoming trials!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1kzvqh-alex-jones-fights-back-putin-threatens-all-out-war.html