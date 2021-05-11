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Freemasonry Is Possession Is Freemasonry | Externalisation of the Hierarchy 4.
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131 views • May 11, 2021
With Each Masonic Initiation the Demonic Entity Grows Inside The Physical Body Of The Initiated Member Until The Original Soul Gets Dimmer and Dimmer. Two Entities Occupy The Same Body - The Original Soul and The New Demonic Entity.
Psychotherapist Jerry Marzinsky spent decades working with people being tormented by hearing abusive voices. His experience led him to believe the voices were coming from an outside source – some sort of parasitic entities feeding of human negative emotion.
In this interview I ask Jerry how he arrived at this conclusion, what he can tell us about the nature of these entities, how they are capable of using deception to trick us, whether they have a more global agenda and crucially, what people can do to find freedom.
http://www.keyholejourney.com/home.html
https://www.youtube.com/c/DeepStateConsciousness/videos
Psychotherapist Jerry Marzinsky spent decades working with people being tormented by hearing abusive voices. His experience led him to believe the voices were coming from an outside source – some sort of parasitic entities feeding of human negative emotion.
In this interview I ask Jerry how he arrived at this conclusion, what he can tell us about the nature of these entities, how they are capable of using deception to trick us, whether they have a more global agenda and crucially, what people can do to find freedom.
http://www.keyholejourney.com/home.html
https://www.youtube.com/c/DeepStateConsciousness/videos
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