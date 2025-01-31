12 Injured in Beitunia Following Israeli Forces' Attack

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that its teams handled 12 injuries near the Ofer Military Base, close to Beitunia, including 2 from live bullets, 2 from rubber-coated metal bullets, and 8 from suffocation due to tear gas inhalation.
Reporting: Momen Somrain
Filmed: 30/01/2025
