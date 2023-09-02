Create New Account
VAXXED VS UNVAXXED DEATHS IN ENGLAND YTD 2023
The Prisoner
Published 19 hours ago

THEY ARE HIDING THE UNVACCINATED COHORT FROM US FOR THIS REASON
ONS CURRENT DATA MAY 2023 - https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/deathsbyvaccinationstatusengland
UNVAXXED MAP (BASED UPON GOVERNMENT LIES) -
https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/covid-world-unvaccinated-people
Good UK EXPOSE' ARTICLE ON BBC LIES - https://expose-news.com/2023/09/01/bbc-c19-blame-for-record-excess-deaths/

Mirrored - Remarque88

unvaccinatedvaccinatedstatistics

