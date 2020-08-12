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Cygnets Arrive
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8 views • August 12, 2020
After much anticipation by us and many other members of the local public the eggs finally hatched and six cygnets arrived all well and healthy. The moorhens hung about which the swan couple did not like. These and other birds were chased away at times. We humans who visited each day had a wonderful vantage point from the boardwalk overlooking the next. This video is a collection of takes over a three day period.
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