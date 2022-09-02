Dark & Divisive

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Divider In Chief
* GOP voters are a threat!
* [Bidan] is calling for a one-party state.
* This is by far his most shameful moment.
* Most divisive speech in presidential history.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-leaders-bidens-revolution
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 1 September 2022