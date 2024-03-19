Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 19, 2024 - Oregon unleashes SMALL FARM WIPEOUT, making it a CRIME to irrigate crops or raise animals

- Elon Musk's open-sourced language model and its impact on the AI community. (0:03)

- SpaceX's secret spy satellite program. (5:21)

- Elon Musk's satellite technology for tracking vehicles and its implications for privacy. (11:21)

- Government shutting down farms due to water rights. (17:45)

- Oregon's CAFO law and its unintended consequences. (22:32)

- Government restrictions on food and water production. (27:08)

- Current events, including military tech and health. (43:30)

- Geopolitical tensions and military developments. (50:43)

- US economic collapse and immigration issues. (54:16)

- Immigration, displacement, and inequality. (1:10:32)

- Technology, war, and race relations. (1:13:39)

- Currency, debt, and global politics. (1:25:32)

- Economic collapse, food shortages, and communication during emergencies. (1:38:02)

- Communication tools and privacy concerns in a post-Snowden world. (1:43:38)

- Impending global events and preparedness. (1:55:11)

- Zombie apocalypse preparedness and survival. (2:01:20)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.).





