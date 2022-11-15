NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 11/15/2022

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The left has been running our electioing into the grave, and the repulicans are now helping. It's really time we got rid of all these people before their actions cause America the great to die and go away. Yes even some RNC people are saying we must change and start accepting ballot harvesting which is nothing but making it easier to cheat. PERIOD.