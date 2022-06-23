Special Forces of "O" provide First Aid to the Wounded Right in the Middle of the Battle. 062322

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Special Forces of "🅾️" provide first aid to the wounded right in the middle of the battle
In the course of advancing to Liman, the special forces soldiers met resistance from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the battle one of our soldiers was injured. The footage shows the detachment's military medic assisting him in a combat situation.