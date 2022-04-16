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School Crucifies Christ, God Wins Anti-Christian Principal Takes Loss After Denying the Cross
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15 views • April 16, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
On Friday, The Stew Peters Show brings on Leslie Larson to discuss the radical push of Islam in schools.
Larson comments on her concerns for the children of the school, and how she believes that all religions should be represented, or no representation at all.
Watch this awesome mom take on the Left's agenda, and fight for Christ!
Tune in at StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v114fyf-school-crucifies-christ-god-wins-anti-christian-principal-takes-loss-after-.html
On Friday, The Stew Peters Show brings on Leslie Larson to discuss the radical push of Islam in schools.
Larson comments on her concerns for the children of the school, and how she believes that all religions should be represented, or no representation at all.
Watch this awesome mom take on the Left's agenda, and fight for Christ!
Tune in at StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v114fyf-school-crucifies-christ-god-wins-anti-christian-principal-takes-loss-after-.html
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