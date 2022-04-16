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School Crucifies Christ, God Wins Anti-Christian Principal Takes Loss After Denying the Cross
High Hopes
High Hopes
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15 views • April 16, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
On Friday, The Stew Peters Show brings on Leslie Larson to discuss the radical push of Islam in schools.

Larson comments on her concerns for the children of the school, and how she believes that all religions should be represented, or no representation at all.

Watch this awesome mom take on the Left's agenda, and fight for Christ!

Tune in at StewPeters.com

Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v114fyf-school-crucifies-christ-god-wins-anti-christian-principal-takes-loss-after-.html
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godchristcrosschristianreligionislamschoolspublicprincipalradicalanti-christiandenyingleslie larsoncrucifies
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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