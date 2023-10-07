Create New Account
Why Do People Seek A Saviour? - Dr Bryan Ardis Talks To Gareth Icke Tonight
channel image
What is happening
9072 Subscribers
Shop now
89 views
Published 16 hours ago

David Icke

10/6/2023

On the show this week, Dr Bryan Ardis is back to discuss his healing for the ages conference, and the return of Covid. Australian senate candidate Debra Yuille is here to talk about the state of Australia, and who is making the decisions there? Journalist James Roguski is here to discuss the WHOs pandemic treaty and what the amendments mean for all of us. And the president of Australia’s freedom party Morgan Jonas, comes on to discuss the resignation of Dan Andrews, and how we can use the political system, to our advantage.

Thats Gareth Icke Tonight, Thursday 7pm Uk - https://www.ickonic.com

Keywords
trumpfoodcdchealing5gdetoxdavid ickedewsheddingfarmshydrogen peroxidebioweaponcurcumintomatoesinjectiongareth ickecovid vaccinemrnagrapefruitsnake venomdr bryan ardisnicotin patch

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket