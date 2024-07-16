BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Luzhin Defence (2000) - Pt10: Is Chess Linked to Death in Media Productions?
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
261 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 9 months ago

When it comes to the featuring of chess rituals in media, it's not always about death and life. Sometimes, the themes linked with chess involve prison breaks, or stargates, like with the examples found in our series with pianos and stargates. Lord willing, I'll be presenting some examples of those at some point, but here in this 10th installment of the series, we're going to feature more chess-death-life ritual.


Back in the year 2000, a film called, The Luzhin Defence was released. It didn't receive a lot of attention or critical acclaim, but this chess movie is notable for its substantial chess-death ritual.


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/ChessDeathMedia_10.mp4


Find series playlist here:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#ChessInMedia


Collateral studies for this video:


The Game of Chess - Beyond Entertainment to the Manipulation of Reality

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2024/04/the-game-of-chess-beyond-entertainment.html


Janus Ritual - Real, Effectual - and Common!

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/05/janus-ritual-real-effectual-and-common.html


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

Keywords
symbolismchessluzhin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy