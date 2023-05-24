How I Got out of Debt by no Longer Paying my Tithe

Personalize this for your use.

DECLARATION OF TITHE INTENT

I, ____________________________, hereby declare I am a Born Again Christian since _______________ at ______________ in (City), (State).

One/Both/Neither of my parents were/are Born Again Christians.

I have tithed regularly/sporadically since age __________.

The requirement to tithe imposed in the Bible, pursuant to Deuteronomy 14 and in other scriptures, is on sinful people as contemplated by Bible law, therefore, it is not an applicable Bible Law to me as I am free from the Law and not someone in a condition of sin with penalties to pay.

ALL tithes previously made by me by paying it were made without me understanding that all my debts were paid by Jesus at the cross when He was crucified to set me from from the ‘Law of Sin’ which leads to death.

Romans 8:1-2 There is no condemnation now for those who live in union with Christ Jesus. For the law of the Spirit, which brings us life in union with Christ Jesus, has set me free from the law of sin and death.

However

James 4:17 So for one who knows the right thing to do and does not do it, for him it is sin. [Rebellion is not covered in the Law, so it is subject to punishment.]

And

Hebrews 10:26-27 If we deliberately keep on sinning after we have received the knowledge of the truth, no sacrifice for sins is left, but only a fearful expectation of judgment and of raging fire that will consume the enemies of God.

Even though I have, in past years, PAID my tithe, such payments were done under mistaken instructions from ministers not recognizing that such payments were voluntary and as such considered GIVING.

I declare that my tithe is and always has been a gift to God, not payment of a debt I did not owe. When you pay a bill, that is it. When you give, it will be given back to you.

Luke 6:38 “Give, and it [that which you give] will be given to you. Good measure, pressed down, shaken together, running over, will be put into your lap. For with the measure you use it will be measured back to you.”

Time, money, and things given to the poor are considered lending to God and He always repays.

Proverbs 19:17 The one who is gracious to the poor lends to the LORD, and the LORD will repay him for his good deed.

(Giving helps keep you from being stingy and you are always in a situation where God can give back to you.)

I affirm that this statement is truthful and accurate to the best of my understanding.

_______________________________________ _______________________

Signature Date