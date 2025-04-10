BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ed Dowd on Economic Collapse, Federal Reserve Reform, and the Path Forward
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
56 followers
2044 views • 3 weeks ago

Conversations of Consequence is BACK! Host John Michael Chambers sits down with Wall Street veteran and macroeconomic analyst Ed Dowd to dissect the unfolding economic crisis, the role of the Federal Reserve, and the implications of President Trump’s policies. Dowd, a former BlackRock portfolio manager who oversaw a $14 billion equity portfolio, shares his insights on:


The Hidden Recession: Why the U.S. economy is already in a middle-class recession, masked by government spending and immigration-fueled demand.


Tariffs and Trade Wars: The real impact of Trump’s sweeping tariffs and how they intersect with an already fragile stock market and AI bubble burst.


Federal Reserve Failures: Why the Fed’s refusal to cut rates threatens liquidity—and whether its actions are incompetence or intentional sabotage.


Gold, Currency, and Fort Knox: The case for auditing the Fed and U.S. gold reserves, and what a return to a gold-backed dollar could mean.


The COVID-19 Fallout: Shocking data from Dowd’s book Cause Unknown on vaccine-linked excess deaths and disabilities—and why children are still at risk.


Survival Strategies: Practical advice for investors, retirees, and workers navigating the "danger zone" of this economic transition.


Dowd warns of a "sharp, deep, quick recession" ahead but offers hope for a Reagan-style recovery by 2026—if Trump’s policies succeed. Tune in for a no-holds-barred discussion on fraud, reform, and the fight to restore America’s financial future.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Keywords
federal reservestock markettrade warseconomic crisisfinancial fraudtrump policiesvaccine deathsgold standardliquidity crisisexcess mortalityed dowdrate cutsai bubblesurvival strategiesfort knox audithidden recessionmiddle-class collapseimmigration impactcovid falloutreagan recovery
