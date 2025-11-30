"I must warn you at this time as your Mother that you must remove yourself from this gathering of world churches. My Son has given you His true Church upon your earth. All others have left it, as they could not follow the rule. As protesters, they have cast aside the truth.

"You must not compromise My Son's Church by bringing in the measure of humanism and modernism, for you have opened the door to satan.

https://www.tldm.org/news41/francis-and-top-imam-sign-agreement-towards-one-world%20religion.htm

"Do not be swayed by the fallacy that all will enter into the Kingdom of Heaven, for only 'many', My children, shall enter in the Kingdom of Heaven if they follow the rule.

"In the coming Chastisement only a few shall be saved.

"I shall clarify my former statement, My child. You must remove yourself from the World Council of Churches. It has become an instrument of the adversary. There is but one Church, My children, the Church as set forth by My Son under Peter." - Our Lady of the Roses, September 13, 1975

MAN OF DARK SECRETS

"I see that the high priests of the House of God have become soft in their ways. They cater to their bodies and do not wish to sacrifice and make penance. There will be no easy road to the Kingdom. They will get down on their knees, and they will starve their worldly bodies until they rid themselves of the demons within them.

"Unless you listen now to my words of caution, you will fall into the trap that is being set for you. The enemy is within the House of God. He will seek to remove your Vicar from among you, and when he does he will place a man of dark secrets upon the Seat of Peter!" - St. Thomas Aquinas, August 21, 1972



