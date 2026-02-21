Does US allow Israel to shelter US child predators? - Tucker Carlson asks Huckabee - clip

🔥 Tucker Carlson confronts Huckabee: Does US allow Israel to shelter American child predators?

The ambassador squirms as Carlson asks why an Israeli official charged with attempting to molest a child in Las Vegas was allowed to flee to Israel—and remains there.

The case:

🔶 Tom Alexandrovich, an Israeli cyber official, was arrested in a Las Vegas sting operation.

🔶 He was charged with soliciting sex from children. Arraigned. Then fled to Israel.

🔶 He attended hearings via Zoom from a country that refuses to send him back.

Carlson's question:

"I just wonder if you would ask the Israeli government to put him on a plane and send him back to face justice."

Huckabee's response:

"I have no idea. That's a question for the Justice Department."

The US ambassador also stated that he has not been privy to the details of Epstein's files, despite the fact that many of his Israeli acquaintances, including President Herzog, have reportedly paid visits to Epstein's island residence.