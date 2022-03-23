The Root Cause of Heart Disease with Dr. Derrick De Silva

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Several factors that cause inflammation are diabetes, infections (bacterial and viral), heavy metals, high blood pressure, stress, and poor dental hygiene. It is important to prevent and treat the cause of heart disease (inflammation) and not the symptom (cholesterol).
Join Dr. Hotze and his special guest, Dr. Derrick De Silva as they discuss integrative and natural approaches to reducing inflammation and preventing heart disease.
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/