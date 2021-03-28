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The Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke 19:29-40
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The Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke
Session 4 - LUKE 19:29-40 WORSHIPED – Jesus Is Worthy Of Our Worship And Praise.
LIFEWAY | ADULT STUDY | SPRING 2021
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-niv-spring-2021-P005821081
God created human beings to worship, namely, to worship Him. All of Scripture points to Jesus Christ as God, which means He is worthy of our worship and praise. Moreover, the testimonies of the Gospels give us clear depictions of Jesus as God. But not all people respond to Jesus with worship. Even still, God provides all we need to worship Jesus. With this truth in mind, the call to worship Jesus, along with the evidence and grace we need to do so, attest to God's goodness in His revelation of Christ His son. What about Jesus draws people to worship Him?
Session 4 - LUKE 19:29-40 WORSHIPED – Jesus Is Worthy Of Our Worship And Praise.
LIFEWAY | ADULT STUDY | SPRING 2021
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-niv-spring-2021-P005821081
God created human beings to worship, namely, to worship Him. All of Scripture points to Jesus Christ as God, which means He is worthy of our worship and praise. Moreover, the testimonies of the Gospels give us clear depictions of Jesus as God. But not all people respond to Jesus with worship. Even still, God provides all we need to worship Jesus. With this truth in mind, the call to worship Jesus, along with the evidence and grace we need to do so, attest to God's goodness in His revelation of Christ His son. What about Jesus draws people to worship Him?
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