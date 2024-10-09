West Nile Virus is Here - Ann Mortimer

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Ann Mortimer of Port Huron, Michigan, a registered nurse, shares with Eileen why she is sounding the alarm about the West Nile Virus in Port Huron. After her husband became ill, she demanded that the doctors test him for the West Nile Virus. They confirmed what she believed. He passed away at the end of August.





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/