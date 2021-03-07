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Free Market “Universal Basic Income” - Real solutions to technological unemployment
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72 views • March 07, 2021
In this deep-dive on UBI, I break down the risks and math while outlining several real solutions to the looming civilizational challenge of technological unemployment.
Why robots, trillionaires, and housewives can save us from a porn-powered Dystopia that idiots will vote for…
4:44 Statism
5:53 Free Market “Universal Basic Income”
9:10 The Cost of UBI
11:10 The Altruism of the Ultra-Rich
16:44 Communism 3.0
21:01 Protectionism
21:12 Porn and Videogames
25:20 Risks of UBI
33:20 Mime-onomics
34:37 Dystopia-onomics
38:17 Traditionalism
40:43 Conclusion
Read article
https://marketplacegold.com/blog/211-free-market-universal-basic-income
UBI proponents, voice your arguments in the comments section, here
https://thepolicy.us/free-market-universal-basic-income-c52e9e020c91
I made a mistake, I said that the yearly cost of UBI includes nine zeros, it’s actually twelve zeros, yikes!
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I'm an independent researcher passionate about financial antifragility and economic philosophy, not a licensed financial adviser. This is not financial advice. Please practice skepticism and critical thinking.
Why robots, trillionaires, and housewives can save us from a porn-powered Dystopia that idiots will vote for…
4:44 Statism
5:53 Free Market “Universal Basic Income”
9:10 The Cost of UBI
11:10 The Altruism of the Ultra-Rich
16:44 Communism 3.0
21:01 Protectionism
21:12 Porn and Videogames
25:20 Risks of UBI
33:20 Mime-onomics
34:37 Dystopia-onomics
38:17 Traditionalism
40:43 Conclusion
Read article
https://marketplacegold.com/blog/211-free-market-universal-basic-income
UBI proponents, voice your arguments in the comments section, here
https://thepolicy.us/free-market-universal-basic-income-c52e9e020c91
I made a mistake, I said that the yearly cost of UBI includes nine zeros, it’s actually twelve zeros, yikes!
Stay on the cutting edge of cryptocurrency and digital gold, JOIN our weekly newsletter
https://marketplacegold.com/newsletter
Connect with MarketplaceGOLD
on Facebook
fb.me/marketplace.digitalgold
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketplacegld
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/Marketplace.Gold/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/marketplace-gold-empowering-commerce-for-the-money-of-the-future-278fe6f836a0
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland/posts/105496869088981957
on Minds
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1190701581012262912?referrer=jroseland
I'm an independent researcher passionate about financial antifragility and economic philosophy, not a licensed financial adviser. This is not financial advice. Please practice skepticism and critical thinking.
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