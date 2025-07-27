BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🚨 WORLDWIDE WEATHER WARFARE & BAD AIR QUALITY WITH FIRES ETC. 7-26-2025
ChristianWarrior
ChristianWarrior
76 views • 21 hours ago

God is Trying to Wake People Up!  We Are In The End Times Now!
Jesus Is Coming Soon!
Between HAARP, CERN, satan and his minions in high places, we're looking at the Coming of the Lord. Repent if you haven't already. Jesus is King.

NJ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Fine Particulates, until midnight EDT tonight.

An Air Quality Advisory means that air quality within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.

Credits to: World of Signs

Keywords
weatherairforestfires
